Weekend Discussion - August 11, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I love Sundays, don't you? They're relaxing, it's another day to get some chores done or just chill out and prepare to tackle the week. 

What do you think of modern UIs?

Gotta admit, I'm not a fan either.

Arena shooter: But explain it to me

What better way to celebrate Quake than to look back and discuss the mighty arena shooter subgenre.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

What do you mean it was never solved?

More like Unsatisfying Stories.

Let me save to my PC

Same goes for you, Adobe.

Dinosaur goes RAWR!

This bloke loves to yell.

I need an affogato, thank you.

Give it to me now.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free? Bubbletron! Go and see if you can beat my placement on the leaderboards.

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping, belly exposed

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

