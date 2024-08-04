How to pick up the Dyadic Prism - Destiny 2 Collect the Dyadic Prism from Ghost in Destiny 2 and finish unlocking your Exotic Sword.

There are a lot of weird and unique items for players to pick up in Destiny 2. With the arrival of The Final Shape came a bunch of new ones, including something called the Dyadic Prism. For some players, Ghost will not let them pick up this item, which prevents progressing the quest, Destined Heroes, past step 8. Here’s how to fix that pesky problem.

How to pick up the Dyadic Prism



For step 8 of the Destined Heroes quest, Ghost will offer players the Dyadic Prism. Much like the Awoken Mementos, the Dyadic Prism goes into your weapon slot. Make sure you have one free spot in your Energy weapon slot in order to pick up the Dyadic Prism from Ghost. If your Energy weapon slot is completely full, you will not be able to pick up the Exotic item.



Unlike the Awoken Mementos, it should hopefully be obvious what the Dyadic Prism is for. However, in the event you’ve stepped away and come back, this item is required to unlock the Exotic Sword, Ergo Sum.

Once you have the item in hand, you can move on to the final step, which is taking it to the Sacrarium. This is the final part of the quest and will swap out the prism for your fancy new Exotic Sword.

Picking up the Dyadic Prism from Ghost for step 8 of Destined Heroes can cause problems if your inventory is full. Keep a slot clear in your Energy weapon area and you can move past this step. Find more solutions to all kinds of issues over on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.