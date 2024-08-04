New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to pick up the Dyadic Prism - Destiny 2

Collect the Dyadic Prism from Ghost in Destiny 2 and finish unlocking your Exotic Sword.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

There are a lot of weird and unique items for players to pick up in Destiny 2. With the arrival of The Final Shape came a bunch of new ones, including something called the Dyadic Prism. For some players, Ghost will not let them pick up this item, which prevents progressing the quest, Destined Heroes, past step 8. Here’s how to fix that pesky problem.

How to pick up the Dyadic Prism

Ghost offers the Dyadic Prism

Source: Shacknews

For step 8 of the Destined Heroes quest, Ghost will offer players the Dyadic Prism. Much like the Awoken Mementos, the Dyadic Prism goes into your weapon slot. Make sure you have one free spot in your Energy weapon slot in order to pick up the Dyadic Prism from Ghost. If your Energy weapon slot is completely full, you will not be able to pick up the Exotic item.

Dyadic Prism in the Energy weapon slot

Source: Shacknews

Unlike the Awoken Mementos, it should hopefully be obvious what the Dyadic Prism is for. However, in the event you’ve stepped away and come back, this item is required to unlock the Exotic Sword, Ergo Sum.

Once you have the item in hand, you can move on to the final step, which is taking it to the Sacrarium. This is the final part of the quest and will swap out the prism for your fancy new Exotic Sword.

Picking up the Dyadic Prism from Ghost for step 8 of Destined Heroes can cause problems if your inventory is full. Keep a slot clear in your Energy weapon area and you can move past this step. Find more solutions to all kinds of issues over on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola