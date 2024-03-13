How to pick up the Awoken Mementos & what to do with it - Destiny 2 Collect the Awoken Mementos from Petra and then get to work using it in Destiny 2.

Anyone that has joined Destiny 2 after Forsaken will be able to receive a unique quest item called the Awoken Mementos. This strange medallion sits in your gear screen, and unless you already know what to do, working out where to go and how to use the Awoken Mementos is not going to be very clear.

How to pick up Awoken Mementos

You need to have one slot free in your Primary weapon slot to pick up the Awoken Mementos.

Source: Reddit

One of the first problems players will encounter with the Awoken Mementos is actually collecting it from Petra Venj. When trying to pick it up, it might say there is “not enough space” to actually grab it. While most items like this go into your Quests tab or even your Inventory, the Awoken Mementos goes into your Primary weapon slot. Make sure there is a free space!

What to do with the Awoken Mementos

Not to be confused with Mementos, the Awoken Mementos is a unique item for the Wish-Ender Exotic Bow quest called Hunter’s Remembrance. This quest will take you into the Shattered Throne dungeon, where you must defeat specific minibosses and deposit tokens. Eventually, you will reach a statue of Sjur Eido where you can deposit a token to receive the bow.

Can you dismantle the Awoken Mementos?

You can safely dismantle the Awoken Mementos and Petra Venj will offer you another one. Players on Reddit have confirmed that this is the case, even noting that you can pick it up on other characters. In the event Petra does not offer you another, you might find it at the Quest Archive kiosk in the Tower.

With the Awoken Mementos collected, you’ll be one step closer to unlocking Wish-Ender, one of the most powerful weapons to use against Champions. It’s also needed to collect all those Corrupted Eggs. Swing by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for a whole lot of other quest content.