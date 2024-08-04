New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Take a first look at The Last of Us Season 2, featuring Catherine O'Hara

The Schitt's Creek actress will be joining the cast as Joel and Ellie's story continues in the critically acclaimed TV series.
Sam Chandler
2

The Last of Us Season 2 has been imminent, but a new teaser dropped by Max finally reveals that the follow up is coming next year. The teaser gives viewers a sneak peek at how Ellie and Joel’s story continues, while also giving fans a look at Catherine O’Hara’s performance. Take a look at the teaser below!

There’s not a lot to go on here. However, we can see that Joel’s character, played by Pedro Pascal, is being asked by Catherine O’Hara’s character what he did. Joel simply responds, “I saved her.” For those who watched the first season and played the games, you know that while he did technically save her, it was at a considerable price.

The teaser also gives the slimmest glance at Ellie’s iconic fern tattoo. You can make out in the video the outline as well as some shading closer toward the elbow. This seems to indicate that a decent amount of time has passed.

Regardless of whether you’ve played The Last of Us Part 2 or are simply enjoying the show, the arrival of Season 2 is eagerly anticipated. This won’t be the last season, either, as series co-creator Craig Mazin noted last year that all of the sequel will not be crammed into one season. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you more info about The Last of Us Season 2, which is scheduled to release in 2025.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

