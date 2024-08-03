Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway cut its Apple (AAPL) holdings in half during Q2 2024 The Oracle of Omaha is thinking different about one of Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, with the company cutting its AAPL stake by nearly 50% during the second quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is out with Q2 2024 earnings results, and one bit of news that is drawing the attention of a lot of investors is the news that the company has cut its stake in Apple by nearly 50% in the last three months. It appears that Warren Buffett is taking some risk off of the table with the conglomerate now sitting at $277 billion in cash on the balance sheet.

The Oracle of Omaha's portfolio company still held $84.2 billion of Apple shares at the end of Q2 2024, but this is the second time in as many quarters that the position has been reduced. Apple reported strong Q3 2024 earnings results, beating analyst expectations, but there was some weakness in iPhone sales during the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway also sold a large chunk of its second largest holding Bank of America (BAC) during the quarter. Buffett commented in May that he didn't really see many attractive investment opportunities in the stock market.

The news of Berkshire Hathaway's cash stockpiling comes after 2024's worst day for U.S. equities. Many stocks were down double digits yesterday, with the Volatility Index popping nearly 50% at its high on Friday. Are you reassessing your risk heading into a potential recession and uncertainty surrounding the United States presidential election? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long Nintendo via AAPL shares