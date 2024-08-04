Weekend Discussion - August 4, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Do you remember what happens on Sundays? That's right, we watch some puzzle solving!

Halo 2 days were the best days

I have such fond memories. It really feels like the golden era of gaming.

This is a wild unboxing

A complete-in-box Nintendo 64, and in such a unique color?

Simple living

I love that this guy knows how to do all of this.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The ultimate gaming setup

Oh, you have a flight sim setup? Cute.

We hella girt

Americans being so mad about Australia being better in the olympic swimming is soooooo good like you guys aren't even girt how can you think for a second you make for good competition? — burke (@ejburke_) July 28, 2024

You cannot even imagine how girt I am.

There's something great about seeing people doing things at a full sprint

This is so stupid that I can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂



If everyone sprinted on the job pic.twitter.com/4tsjiOaYe4 — Rob (@_ROB_29) July 26, 2024

I'm constantly worried they'll trip.

Look! Alien!

Time for an X-Files binge sesh.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

