Weekend Discussion - August 4, 2024

Weekend Discussion.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Do you remember what happens on Sundays? That's right, we watch some puzzle solving!
Halo 2 days were the best days
I have such fond memories. It really feels like the golden era of gaming.
This is a wild unboxing
A complete-in-box Nintendo 64, and in such a unique color?
Simple living
I love that this guy knows how to do all of this.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
The ultimate gaming setup
July 28, 2024
Oh, you have a flight sim setup? Cute.
We hella girt
Americans being so mad about Australia being better in the olympic swimming is soooooo good like you guys aren't even girt how can you think for a second you make for good competition?— burke (@ejburke_) July 28, 2024
You cannot even imagine how girt I am.
There's something great about seeing people doing things at a full sprint
This is so stupid that I can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂— Rob (@_ROB_29) July 26, 2024
If everyone sprinted on the job pic.twitter.com/4tsjiOaYe4
I'm constantly worried they'll trip.
Look! Alien!
July 30, 2024
Time for an X-Files binge sesh.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Heard That Sound - MxPx
- Bundy - Animal Alpha
- I Want - Goldfinger
- Hand of Blood - Bullet For My Valentine
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.
What are you up to this weekend?
-
