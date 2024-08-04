New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - August 4, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Do you remember what happens on Sundays? That's right, we watch some puzzle solving!

Halo 2 days were the best days

I have such fond memories. It really feels like the golden era of gaming.

This is a wild unboxing

A complete-in-box Nintendo 64, and in such a unique color? 

Simple living

I love that this guy knows how to do all of this.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The ultimate gaming setup

Oh, you have a flight sim setup? Cute.

We hella girt

You cannot even imagine how girt I am.

There's something great about seeing people doing things at a full sprint

I'm constantly worried they'll trip.

Look! Alien!

Time for an X-Files binge sesh.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

