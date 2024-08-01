Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2024 earnings results beat EPS expectations, miss revenue estimates Amazon stock saw a sharp decline after the company reported a revenue miss in its quarterly earnings.

Markets have closed for the day, and Amazon (AMZN) was among the companies that reported its earnings for the latest financial quarters. It was a beat on EPS, but a miss on revenue expectations did some damage to the stock in after-hours trading.

Amazon’s Q2 2024 earnings report shows that the retail giant made $148 billion in revenue, which missed the expectation of $149 billion. As for EPS, Amazon made $1.26 against a $1.03 expectation.

Shares of Amazon saw an initial dive in after-hours trading following the report's release. The stock was valued as low as $173.85 after ending the day at $183.90. “We’re continuing to make progress on a number of dimensions, but perhaps none more so than the continued reacceleration in AWS growth,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon President & CEO.

Amazon isn't the only company reporting financial earnings today, and Corsair and Intel have also shared their newest reports.