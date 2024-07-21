Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising reveals Versusia, Version 1.50 changes, and Season 2 DLC There's a lot on its way to Cygames' popular anime fighter and it was all revealed at EVO 2024.

EVO 2024 kicked off its third and final day of competition with an exciting Top 6 for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. After crowning a champion, it was time for the day's first announcement. Cygames CEO Motohiro Okubo and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Creative Director Tetsuya Fukuhara took the stage to reveal what's next for the anime fighting game. It's a trailer for Versusia, a new character to the franchise.

Players were also treated to a preview of other features coming to the Version 1.50 update. This includes new additions to the game's story along with some noteworthy fighter balance changes. Look for a new online lobby mini-game, a new game mode called Grand Bruise, a new battle pass, and more.

However, that wasn't the end. A stinger at the end of the trailer revealed that the bright and bubbly Vikala is also on tap for an October release. In addition to that, Season 2 DLC is in the works.



Source: Cygames

Look for Versusia to join the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising roster on August 20. She'll be available for $7.99 USD. Version 1.50 will also drop on that same day and will be free for all players. We're covering EVO 2024 throughout the day, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates. If you'd like to know who came out on top, be sure to check out our EVO 2024 winners guide.