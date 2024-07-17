How to access all six Cyst missions - Destiny 2 There will only ever be three Cyst missions on the map in Destiny 2, here's how to change which ones are available.

Cyst missions are a new type of Lost Sector-like activity in the Pale Heart in Destiny 2. At the launch of The Final Shape, there are six Cyst missions to complete; however, only three will appear on the map at a time. In order to access the three not shown, you will need to manually switch to them.

How to unlock Cyst missions

Completing each Alone in the Dark quest will unlock a Cyst.

Accessing the Cyst missions in Destiny 2: The Final Shape isn’t exactly the most straightforward and easy to understand thing. Firstly, you will need to unlock the Cyst missions by completing Micah-10’s Alone in the Dark quests. After doing this, you can change the Cyst missions manually. This is important if you’re trying to unlock Khvostov 7G-0X and you missed the Lost Encryption Bits the first time through.

How to change Cyst missions

Once all six Alone in the Dark missions are done, three of these Cyst missions will appear on your map in specific locations. Each location can actually be swapped between two missions. You might have noticed that Searing Light and Slayer share the same cave, Sword Dance and Moth-Infested Cavern are in the same place, and Smothering Darkness and Aerial Ace use the exact same location.

To swap out the Cyst mission for the other one, you must locate a ghostly bird and interact with it. Walk up to the bird to see the “Activate Cyst” prompt. It will tell you which mission will be switched on after interacting with the bird. These birds appear near the area’s exit point. Interact with the bird to change the mission and then continue through the tunnels to reach the Cyst you want (remember to track it on the map as the entrance will be in a slightly different spot). You’ll need to leave the area and come back if you want to make another change.



The bird in The Landing is on the blue crystals by the tunnel that leads to the Refraction.



The bird in The Blooming is on the rocks below the large tree near the tunnel that leads to The Seclusion.



The bird in The Impasse is on the ledge that leads to The Transgression.

The Cyst missions are a great addition to Destiny 2 but unlocking them and switching between them isn’t super obvious. With this information in hand, you should be one step closer to unlock some neat new Exotics or completing some Triumphs. Swing by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with The Final Shape and the Episodes.