How to change Ashes of War at a Site of Grace - Elden Ring Though Smithing Master Hewg can do it for you, it's quicker if you change Ashes of War at Sites of Grace.

Ashes of War are powerful skills in Elden Ring you can attach to your weapons and cast using FP (or sometimes HP). It’s possible to change the Ash of War on your weapon, swapping out one skill for another, which basically lets you dramatically change your build. While Smithing Master Hewg can do this for you, it’s quicker if you just change Ashes of War at a Site of Grace.

How to change Ashes of War at a Site of Grace

As mentioned above, Master Hewg can change your Ashes of War at the Roundtable Hold, but it’s also possible to do this yourself at a Site of Grace. In order to change Ashes of War at a Site of Grace, you will need to unlock the Whetstone Knife. This is in an underground room in the Gatefront Ruins in Limgrave.

The Gatefront Ruins have the Whetstone Knife, which lets you change Ashes of War without visiting Master Hewg.

Source: Shacknews

The Gatefront Ruins are to the north of the Stranded Graveyard, technically the second location you explore in Elden Ring. You will typically meet Melina at the Gatefront Ruins where she gives you Torrent.

Head down the road from the Site of Grace and look along the right side to find the stairs.

Source: Shacknews

When you get to the Gatefront Ruins, head to the southern section and look for the stairs leading down to a door. Open the door and then open the chest inside. You will get the Whetstone Knife and the Ash of War, Storm Stomp.

Use the Ashes of War menu to, you guessed it, change your Ashes of War.

Source: Shacknews

Now, whenever you visit a Site of Grace, you will see a new option called Ashes of War. This new menu lets you change Ashes of War. You can add a new Ash of War to your weapon, which will also let you change the weapon’s affinity (Standard, Keen, Poison, Frost, etc). Spend some time familiarizing yourself with this menu, as these skills can dramatically improve your chances of surviving the toughest encounters and boss fights in the game.

Changing Ashes of War at a Site of Grace is something you might take for granted if you’ve been playing on the one save for a while. Whenever you start a new character, you’ll need to collect the Whetstone Knife again, else you could wind up confused as to why the option isn’t appearing when you rest. Take a look at our Elden Ring Strategy Guide for more puzzle solutions, item locations, and mechanic explanations.