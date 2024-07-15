EA Sports College Football 25 will not launch on Nintendo Switch Despite launching on Xbox and PlayStation, Nintendo Switch owners won't get to experience EA Sports College Football 25.

The College Football franchise is making a triumphant return to consoles, except for those players on Nintendo Switch. Despite launching on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, EA Sports College Football 25 is not coming to Nintendo Switch.



Source: EA

Recently, it came to players’ attention that EA Sports College Football 25 is not coming to PC. Similarly, the official website for the game does not mention the Nintendo Switch. Despite having 132 million lifetime console unit sales and 38 million Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, Nintendo’s phenomenally popular handheld-console hybrid will be missing out.

Though EA Sports College Football 25 is not launching on Nintendo Switch, that doesn’t mean it will never come to the platform. There have been plenty of high profile games that have received ports to the console after their release on other systems. The key here is that players will need to have their voices heard and then hope EA recognizes the market demand for more NFL games on Nintendo’s product.

For now, if you want to play this latest entry in the College Football franchise, you will need to have one of the current-gen consoles. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on whether or not EA decides to bring College Football 25 to the Nintendo Switch.