Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 4 here At almost the halfway point, Games Done Quick has raised more than $425,000 for Doctors Without Borders.

We're almost at the halfway point of this year's Summer Games Done Quick. This year's SGDQ airs during the American holiday week of July 4th and brings together the world's best speedrunners to run through some of the most memorable games of the past and present. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After three days, the runners have raised over $425,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. Did you ever think you'd hear a crowd pop like this for divorce?

Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 4 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:12 AM Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time Episode 1 Any% - PS3 Zic3 47:00 7:06 AM Void Stranger True Ending (Lillie, No Special Brands) - PC Spiriallis 35:00 7:59 AM Kirby Air Ride Air Ride All Tracks (Race) - Wii 1davidj, Pearstrike 21:00 8:35 AM Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy 7 Any% - PS2 DynamiteDanTNT 1:20:00 10:02 AM Middle-earth: Shadow of War Blade of Galadriel Any% - PC Burnt_Bowser 45:00 10:57 AM Mirror's Edge Any% - PC Blackbeltginganinja 40:00 11:57 AM PowerWash Simulator 6 Players, SpongeBob DLC - PC Biglaw, Enigma Requiem, Acadiel, AngelicKnight, Amyrlinn, enbee 35:00 12:54 PM Half-Life 2 New Engine Any% No Voidclip Race - PC Eold, Dirtch 1:00:00 2:01 PM Super "Sonic Saves the World" World Abridged% - SNES Shoujo 45:00 3:01 PM Kaizo Mario Galaxy Showcase - Wii U 360Chrism 1:00:00 4:30 PM Old School Runescape Chambers of Xeric CM Solo - PC AColdOne 35:00 5:12 PM Hollow Knight True Ending NMG Race - PC Stratus, Vysuals 1:20:00 6:57 PM Bonus Game 2 - Destiny Wrath of the Machine (Solo) - Xbox One Jubb Jubb 1:45:00 8:49 PM StarCraft: Brood War Terran Campaign Any% - PC shox 39:00 9:43 PM The Talos Principle 2 Any% - PC Pr0tal 48:00 10:40 PM C.B.T. Any% - PC teddyras 30:00 11:25 PM Golf It! Wrong Hole Only Race - PC blondkayvon, Gondor, Jaypeg 30:00 12:07 AM Monster Party Any% - NES The Retro Runner 20:00 12:34 AM Birds Aren't Real: The Game Any% - PC allison8bit 9:00 12:54 AM Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore Any% Casual Difficulty - PC Dynomation 18:00 1:36 AM Barbie Any% - NES Konception 16:00 2:01 AM Mad Panic Coaster Any% - PS2 Joester98 40:00 2:48 AM Muscle March All Levels - Wii juh0 18:00 3:15 AM City Bus Driver Simulator Any% Race - PC BystanderTim, SeaAverage 30:00 3:52 AM Leaf Blower Man: This Game Blows! NG+, Ad-Free - PC Asuka424 16:00 4:20 AM Wild Woody Beat the Game - Sega CD Allegro 28:00 5:03 AM Sushi Soul Universe Any% - PC enbee 31:00 5:41 AM Zoombinis 4% (Not Very Hard, Who's Bayou) - PC Amyrlinn 13:00

11:57AM - PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator: SpongeBob SquarePants

Source: Square Enix

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? We're asking because that person's home needs some cleaning in the worst way. The six-person GDQ squad is here to make sure everything is sparkling. The target time is 35 minutes or your money back.

8:49PM - StarCraft: Brood War

StarCraft: Brood War

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard games, for whatever reason, have a special atmosphere about them when it comes GDQ time. They're almost a rare treat and feel like an event in themselves. That's the case with this rare GDQ run of StarCraft: Brood War. Come check out this near-40 minute run of the Terran campaign and see how quickly the war can be escalated.

11:25PM - The Silly Games Done Quick Block

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

Source: Limited Run Games

Just like every year, it's time for the lighter side of Games Done Quick. The Silly Games Done Quick Block is a special block of games featuring a mixture of bad games, ridiculous categories, and unappreciated gems. The one to definitely watch for is the recently released Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore. For people of a certain generation, if you don't know about this game, know that it's the latest from Seedy Eye Software, a studio that features some of the original talent behind the Legend of Zelda CD-i games.

You heard me.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.