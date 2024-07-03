Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 4 here
At almost the halfway point, Games Done Quick has raised more than $425,000 for Doctors Without Borders.
We're almost at the halfway point of this year's Summer Games Done Quick. This year's SGDQ airs during the American holiday week of July 4th and brings together the world's best speedrunners to run through some of the most memorable games of the past and present. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After three days, the runners have raised over $425,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. Did you ever think you'd hear a crowd pop like this for divorce?
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 4 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:12 AM
|Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
|Episode 1 Any% - PS3
|Zic3
|47:00
|7:06 AM
|Void Stranger
|True Ending (Lillie, No Special Brands) - PC
|Spiriallis
|35:00
|7:59 AM
|Kirby Air Ride
|Air Ride All Tracks (Race) - Wii
|1davidj, Pearstrike
|21:00
|8:35 AM
|Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy 7
|Any% - PS2
|DynamiteDanTNT
|1:20:00
|10:02 AM
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Blade of Galadriel Any% - PC
|Burnt_Bowser
|45:00
|10:57 AM
|Mirror's Edge
|Any% - PC
|Blackbeltginganinja
|40:00
|11:57 AM
|PowerWash Simulator
|6 Players, SpongeBob DLC - PC
|Biglaw, Enigma Requiem, Acadiel, AngelicKnight, Amyrlinn, enbee
|35:00
|12:54 PM
|Half-Life 2
|New Engine Any% No Voidclip Race - PC
|Eold, Dirtch
|1:00:00
|2:01 PM
|Super "Sonic Saves the World" World
|Abridged% - SNES
|Shoujo
|45:00
|3:01 PM
|Kaizo Mario Galaxy
|Showcase - Wii U
|360Chrism
|1:00:00
|4:30 PM
|Old School Runescape
|Chambers of Xeric CM Solo - PC
|AColdOne
|35:00
|5:12 PM
|Hollow Knight
|True Ending NMG Race - PC
|Stratus, Vysuals
|1:20:00
|6:57 PM
|Bonus Game 2 - Destiny
|Wrath of the Machine (Solo) - Xbox One
|Jubb Jubb
|1:45:00
|8:49 PM
|StarCraft: Brood War
|Terran Campaign Any% - PC
|shox
|39:00
|9:43 PM
|The Talos Principle 2
|Any% - PC
|Pr0tal
|48:00
|10:40 PM
|C.B.T.
|Any% - PC
|teddyras
|30:00
|11:25 PM
|Golf It!
|Wrong Hole Only Race - PC
|blondkayvon, Gondor, Jaypeg
|30:00
|12:07 AM
|Monster Party
|Any% - NES
|The Retro Runner
|20:00
|12:34 AM
|Birds Aren't Real: The Game
|Any% - PC
|allison8bit
|9:00
|12:54 AM
|Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
|Any% Casual Difficulty - PC
|Dynomation
|18:00
|1:36 AM
|Barbie
|Any% - NES
|Konception
|16:00
|2:01 AM
|Mad Panic Coaster
|Any% - PS2
|Joester98
|40:00
|2:48 AM
|Muscle March
|All Levels - Wii
|juh0
|18:00
|3:15 AM
|City Bus Driver Simulator
|Any% Race - PC
|BystanderTim, SeaAverage
|30:00
|3:52 AM
|Leaf Blower Man: This Game Blows!
|NG+, Ad-Free - PC
|Asuka424
|16:00
|4:20 AM
|Wild Woody
|Beat the Game - Sega CD
|Allegro
|28:00
|5:03 AM
|Sushi Soul Universe
|Any% - PC
|enbee
|31:00
|5:41 AM
|Zoombinis
|4% (Not Very Hard, Who's Bayou) - PC
|Amyrlinn
|13:00
11:57AM - PowerWash Simulator
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? We're asking because that person's home needs some cleaning in the worst way. The six-person GDQ squad is here to make sure everything is sparkling. The target time is 35 minutes or your money back.
8:49PM - StarCraft: Brood War
Blizzard games, for whatever reason, have a special atmosphere about them when it comes GDQ time. They're almost a rare treat and feel like an event in themselves. That's the case with this rare GDQ run of StarCraft: Brood War. Come check out this near-40 minute run of the Terran campaign and see how quickly the war can be escalated.
11:25PM - The Silly Games Done Quick Block
Just like every year, it's time for the lighter side of Games Done Quick. The Silly Games Done Quick Block is a special block of games featuring a mixture of bad games, ridiculous categories, and unappreciated gems. The one to definitely watch for is the recently released Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore. For people of a certain generation, if you don't know about this game, know that it's the latest from Seedy Eye Software, a studio that features some of the original talent behind the Legend of Zelda CD-i games.
You heard me.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 4 here
-
Summer Games Done Quick 2023🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $456,816 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 4th day and runs until the 6th.
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Metroid, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Tomb Raider I-III, modern games like Balatro, Elden Ring and ANIMAL WELL, and even some silly games like Birds Aren't Real: The Game and Muscle March will be played through, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com/
VODs: https://gdqvods.com/event/sgdq-2024/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick (about 24 hours later)
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
-
Latest GDQ VODs:
Outlast 2 - No Checkpoint Killing (Cutscene Skip) - PC - Time: 00:34:14 - https://youtu.be/a92nnlvcDLc
Castlevania Legends - Any% (Standard Mode) - Switch - Time: 00:26:39 - https://youtu.be/gCqC5gfGN58
Haunted Castle - 1CC Attempt - PS4 - Time: 00:12:15 - https://youtu.be/8ZW6cvXIrVQ
Star Trek DS9: Crossroads of Time - Any% (SNES) - SNES - Time: 00:33:39 - https://youtu.be/aFYvYf78PUc
The Terminator: SkyNET - Any% - MSDOS - Time: 00:17:16 - https://youtu.be/sTiQfhowoVg
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - Any% - PC - Time: 00:23:17 - https://youtu.be/1TY6XwdIE7U
Killing Time - Good Ending - Macintosh - Time: 00:30:19 - https://youtu.be/ylNKL_x1V4k
Virtual Boy Wario Land - Any% - Virtual Boy - Time: 00:24:01 - https://youtu.be/mn8sDLYrlP0
Dodo Peak - All Levels, NG+ - PC - Time: 00:24:35 - https://youtu.be/dlnEknefglU
Ninja Gaiden - Low% - NES - Time: 00:23:47 - https://youtu.be/RgvNlJc87To
Little Samson - Any% Easy (No Oob) - Famicom - Time: 00:17:37 - https://youtu.be/spL-pU3v5jk
Mega Man X5 - Any% - PS - Time: 00:25:35 - https://youtu.be/y3k0ZRjU_kU
Mega Man 4 - Any% - NES - Time: 00:38:47 - https://youtu.be/hRXCxXIGkVY
Sunset Riders - Beat the Game (Co-op) - Normal - SNES - Time: 00:19:29 - https://youtu.be/CN_ULNJiduc
Chibi-Robo! - 1v1 Lockout Bingo Race - Wii - Time: 00:58:08 - https://youtu.be/Ej0BxAQb-aA
Katamari Forever - All Goals(Any) - PS3 - Time: 00:54:45 - https://youtu.be/Ibve2lAKvdU
Blazing Chrome - Arcade Mode (Normal) - Gun - PC - Time: 00:25:30 - https://youtu.be/I17h2SGc4_Q
ASTRAL CHAIN - Any％ - Switch - Time: 00:41:02 - https://youtu.be/pfefm1qyiY0
Quake II Enhanced - N64 Maps - Easy - 100% Kills/100% Secrets - PC - Time: 00:34:31 - https://youtu.be/TGCmGvFRCNo
Dishonored - Glitchless - PC - Time: 00:27:21 - https://youtu.be/IrP7SP6Y5JY
Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - Any% - PC - Time: 01:25:42 - https://youtu.be/l7J09wrJbjs
Mass Effect 2 - Any% NG+ - PC - Time: 01:14:02 - https://youtu.be/R781Wf6E6aw
Outer Wilds - 100% Base Game Shipless - PC - Time: 01:16:07 - https://youtu.be/M1wD9R5LJV8
Undertale Yellow - True Pacifist - PC - Time: 01:21:20 - https://youtu.be/_lXTH-tKgog
My Friendly Neighborhood - CEO% - PC - Time: 00:36:32 - https://youtu.be/-B2SnfA-zlQ
Previous Vods: https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=42485757#item_42485757
-
Now: Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves - Episode 1 - PS3
Next: Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time - PS3
Then: Void Stranger
Soon: Kirby Air Ride
Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves is being run by Nave357 and is expepected to take 1 hour.
Catch Nave357 at: https://twitch.tv/nave357
Commentating will be: XevenstevensX, Zic3
OhHeyItsKara will be hosting.
-
Now: Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time - Episode 1 Any% - PS3
Next: Void Stranger - PC
Then: Kirby Air Ride
Soon: Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time is being run by Zic3 and is expepected to take 47 minutes.
Catch Zic3 at: https://www.twitch.tv/Zic3 Twitter: Zic3x
Commentating will be: Cinderkit5, Nave357, Ostrava
OhHeyItsKara will be hosting.
-
Now: Void Stranger - True Ending (Lillie, No Special Brands) - PC
Next: Kirby Air Ride - Wii
Then: Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
Soon: Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Void Stranger is being run by Spirialis and is expepected to take 35 minutes.
Catch Spirialis at: https://twitch.tv/spirialis
Commentating will be: aco, Evansfight, koralreef
selcouthmind will be hosting.
-
Now: Kirby Air Ride - Air Ride All Tracks (Race) - Wii
Next: Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII - PS2
Then: Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Soon: Mirror's Edge
Kirby Air Ride is being run by 1davidj, Pearstrike and is expepected to take 21 minutes. This run is tagged with 'race'.
Catch 1davidj at: https://www.twitch.tv/1davidj Twitter: 1davidj
Catch Pearstrike at: https://www.twitch.tv/pearstrike Twitter: pearstrike
selcouthmind will be hosting.
-
Now: Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII - Any% - PS2
Next: Middle-earth: Shadow of War - PC
Then: Mirror's Edge
Soon: PowerWash Simulator
Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII is being run by DynamiteDanTNT and is expepected to take 1 hour 20 minutes.
Catch DynamiteDanTNT at: https://www.twitch.tv/dynamitedantnt Twitter: DynamiteDanTNT
Commentating will be: DECosmic, Maxylobes, NT1_Evolution
selcouthmind will be hosting.
-