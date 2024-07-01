Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess demo players can unlock free Okami content by working together Capcom promised that Okami costumes and other cosmetics will be released as a Day One bonus if enough players finish the demo.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess played a big part in Capcom’s NEXT Summer 2024 showcase, with the announcement of a demo for the game dropping today. That wasn’t all, though. Capcom dropped a very exciting incentive to get on board with Kunitsu-Gami early. The game is getting a crossover with popular classic 3D action platformer Okami, and if enough players check out the demo, a content pack with Okami cosmetics will be given to players with a copy of the full Kumitsu-Gami in a release day item pack.

Capcom announced the Kunitsu-Gami demo and Okami crossover in the Capcom NEXT Summer 2024 showcase. We learned today that Kunitsu-Gami has a demo out that can be downloaded and played on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. What’s more, there is a special campaign that will run until July 17. Players that complete key parts of the demo will contribute to the campaign. If enough players finish it, a release day pack will be released for the full game that contains Okami costumes and other cosmetics related to the beloved classic.

It's an ambitious effort for Kunitsu-Gami, which will release later this July on the consoles mentioned above. Okami hasn’t seen a lot of action outside of things like her inclusion in Marvel Vs. Capcom. That said, Okami content for Kunitsu-Gami seems to fit perfectly with the game’s Japanese folklore aesthetic. It’s been quite a bit since the game was first announced, but now it’s right around the corner.

Players that want the Okami content pack will want to jump into the demo and complete as much as they can before July 17. Hopefully, if enough players jump in, we’ll get to enjoy the content pack for free when Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess launches a few days later.