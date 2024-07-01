Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 open beta canceled as team focuses on release Players who had signed up to take part in the now-canceled open beta will receive a special Bolt Pistol skin for free.

As we get closer to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s release in September 2024, players were hoping to get a taste of the action in an upcoming open beta. Unfortunately, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have decided that they will not be proceeding with that open beta in favor of focusing their attention on current feedback and polishing up the game for its planned release. Those who signed up for the beta will receive a special Bolt Pistol weapon skin as condolence.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2’s developers shared word of the beta’s cancellation in a Steam blog post this week. According to the announcement, while the team knows fans have been excited to try the game out, it feels the time is best spent on improving key areas of the game and making sure it’s as polished as can be before September when it’s set to release. They’re not leaving players empty-handed, though:

We know this is disappointing news for some of you. As a thank you to those interested in participating, players who registered via the online signup before June 28, 2024, midnight Paris Time, will receive the limited Bolt Pistol skin below.

The Porphyr Shield Bolt Skin will be given freely to players that signed up for the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 open beta before June 28.

Source: Saber Interactive

Ever since Space Marine 2 was shown at Summer Game Fest 2023, it has looked promising, showing off grisly 3-player co-op action shooter gameplay that would feels akin to the glory days of Gears of War. It remains to be seen if it can clear that bar, but the game still looks quite good, and is shaping up nicely if our previous preview was any indication.

With a September 9, 2024 release date set, it’s a shame players won’t get to try it again ahead of launch, but hopefully Saber’s dedication to polishing the game up will make for a solid co-op shooter experience on launch day. Stay tuned for more updates as they happen.