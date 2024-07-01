New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 open beta canceled as team focuses on release

Players who had signed up to take part in the now-canceled open beta will receive a special Bolt Pistol skin for free.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Focus Entertainment
2

As we get closer to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s release in September 2024, players were hoping to get a taste of the action in an upcoming open beta. Unfortunately, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have decided that they will not be proceeding with that open beta in favor of focusing their attention on current feedback and polishing up the game for its planned release. Those who signed up for the beta will receive a special Bolt Pistol weapon skin as condolence.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2’s developers shared word of the beta’s cancellation in a Steam blog post this week. According to the announcement, while the team knows fans have been excited to try the game out, it feels the time is best spent on improving key areas of the game and making sure it’s as polished as can be before September when it’s set to release. They’re not leaving players empty-handed, though:

The Porphyr Shield Bolt Skin for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
The Porphyr Shield Bolt Skin will be given freely to players that signed up for the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 open beta before June 28.
Source: Saber Interactive

Ever since Space Marine 2 was shown at Summer Game Fest 2023, it has looked promising, showing off grisly 3-player co-op action shooter gameplay that would feels akin to the glory days of Gears of War. It remains to be seen if it can clear that bar, but the game still looks quite good, and is shaping up nicely if our previous preview was any indication.

With a September 9, 2024 release date set, it’s a shame players won’t get to try it again ahead of launch, but hopefully Saber’s dedication to polishing the game up will make for a solid co-op shooter experience on launch day. Stay tuned for more updates as they happen.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola