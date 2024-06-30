New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - June 30, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look. It's been a big week for us here at Shacknews as we had our very special Shacknews E4 Remake to kick off the Summer of Doing Our Jobs presentation. If you haven't already, check out the topic page to see all of the exciting announcements and interviews!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This Sunday we're enjoy a rather quick puzzle by Simon.

How fast can you reach the DLC on a new character?

It might seem like you have to do a lot, but it's not as bad as the likes of Dark Souls.

Halo 2 was the best

It's great to see what these cut missions might have looked like.

The backyard ultra-marathon looks awesome

I'd love to see how long I could actually last. 

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Speaking of Halo 2

I want that pillow. I'd also like a blanket of the Collector's Edition tin case.

The Thing is an excellent film

Can't wait to play the remastered game.

Icons that defined your PC gaming life

Iconic.

Miyazaki is a genius

The team at FromSoft have such great attention to detail.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

Hello, Meet Lola