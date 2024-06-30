Weekend Discussion - June 30, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look. It's been a big week for us here at Shacknews as we had our very special Shacknews E4 Remake to kick off the Summer of Doing Our Jobs presentation. If you haven't already, check out the topic page to see all of the exciting announcements and interviews!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This Sunday we're enjoy a rather quick puzzle by Simon.

How fast can you reach the DLC on a new character?

It might seem like you have to do a lot, but it's not as bad as the likes of Dark Souls.

Halo 2 was the best

It's great to see what these cut missions might have looked like.

The backyard ultra-marathon looks awesome

I'd love to see how long I could actually last.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Speaking of Halo 2

HALO 2 COLLECTION RESTOCK | THIS FRIDAY (June 21st)



Collection includes the Disk Pillow (shown), the Heavyweight Tee (shown) and the Matchmaking tee by @ArtistRyker. pic.twitter.com/y29fyX9x2U — SuperPotionLABS (@superpotionlabs) June 17, 2024

I want that pillow. I'd also like a blanket of the Collector's Edition tin case.

The Thing is an excellent film

Can't wait to play the remastered game.

Icons that defined your PC gaming life

The real ones recognize 💯 pic.twitter.com/75LYW2LHjG — The Retro Room 🎮🕹🎬🎥 (@TheRetroRoomRoo) June 25, 2024

Iconic.

Miyazaki is a genius

Today I learned that the “sc” consonant pair is actually pronounced with a “sh” sound in Old English.



That means that the Scadutree is actually pronounced closer to “Shadutree” — Shadow Tree.



FROMSOFT YOU LINGUISTIC NERDS I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/8LU3urnmfw — Dr. Doot 🎷 (@DrDeComposing) June 26, 2024

The team at FromSoft have such great attention to detail.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

