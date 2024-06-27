New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: DeathSprint 66 is Mario Kart meets Total Recall

DeathSprint pits you against opponents in a mad sprint through a deadly racecourse all in the name of glory.
What if you could take Mario Kart and mix in some Ghostrunner? Then you’d have DeathSprint 66, a third-person hardcore racing game that is all about sprinting through a dystopian obstacle course of deadly traps. Watch out for the lasers, blades, and other limb-removing machinery as you check out this special interview as part of our Shacknews E4 Remake coverage.

We’re a big fan of unique racing games here at Shacknews (Wreckfest, anyone?), so it’s no surprise we wanted to hear more about DeathSprint 66. You too can hear more by racing over to the DeathSprint 66 Steam page, where you can add it to your wishlist. Want more great games? Then head over to our Shacknews E4 Remake page.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

