E4 Remake: DeathSprint 66 is Mario Kart meets Total Recall

What if you could take Mario Kart and mix in some Ghostrunner? Then you’d have DeathSprint 66, a third-person hardcore racing game that is all about sprinting through a dystopian obstacle course of deadly traps. Watch out for the lasers, blades, and other limb-removing machinery as you check out this special interview as part of our Shacknews E4 Remake coverage.

We’re a big fan of unique racing games here at Shacknews (Wreckfest, anyone?), so it’s no surprise we wanted to hear more about DeathSprint 66. You too can hear more by racing over to the DeathSprint 66 Steam page, where you can add it to your wishlist. Want more great games? Then head over to our Shacknews E4 Remake page.