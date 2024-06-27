New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Hello Kitty Island Adventure game director on cozy games & future update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of the cosiest games out there and we just had to hear more about what's coming next.
Sam Chandler
1

Cozy games have a special place in our heart here at Shacknews. They help us get through tough times, are a great way to unwind, and even lets us connect with friends. We wanted to inject some of this cozy atmosphere into our Shacknews E4 Remake, so we sat down with the game director behind Hello Kitty Island Adventure to talk about cozy games and future updates!

Be sure to check out the Hello Kitty Island Adventure website to learn more about this chill and cozy game. While you’re out there doing some reading, we’ve also got plenty more announcements for you to check out over on our Shacknews E4 Remake page.

Guides Editor
