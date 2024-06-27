E4 Remake: Hello Kitty Island Adventure game director on cozy games & future update Hello Kitty Island Adventure is one of the cosiest games out there and we just had to hear more about what's coming next.

Cozy games have a special place in our heart here at Shacknews. They help us get through tough times, are a great way to unwind, and even lets us connect with friends. We wanted to inject some of this cozy atmosphere into our Shacknews E4 Remake, so we sat down with the game director behind Hello Kitty Island Adventure to talk about cozy games and future updates!

