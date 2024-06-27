E4 Remake: Arranger team on puzzle design & being published by Netflix Games Developer Furniture & Mattress talk about working with the team at Netflix Games.

Netflix Games has been rolling out exciting mobile games throughout the year. Some of those have been ports of existing hits, but others are some original indie gaming titles. One of the most interesting on the Netflix docket is a puzzle role-playing game called Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure.

We spoke with developer Furniture & Mattress to learn more about what players can expect from this collaboration between the writer of Carto, the artist of Braid, and the designer of Ethereal. In addition to asking about the story of lead character Jemma, we also made sure to ask about the team's deal with Netflix Games to bring this game to mobile devices.

After making multiple appearances at Summer Game Fest, including Day of the Devs, Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure is weeks away from release. Look for it to hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on Thursday, July 25. It will also be available on mobile devices for Netflix subscribers. Follow Shacknews throughout the day for our full block of programming for Shacknews E4 Remake.