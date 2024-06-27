New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Stampede: Racing Royale brings 60-player races to Xbox Game Preview

The makers of Team Sonic Racing are going in an exciting new direction.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Years after Fortnite first took over the gaming world, game developers have been trying to find fresh spins on the idea of the battle royale. One of the newer ones comes from Sumo Digital, the developer behind Team Sonic Racing and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. They're working on a 60-player battle royale on wheels called Stampede: Racing Royale.

We spoke with the development team about what players can expect out of the upcoming playtests for Stampede: Royal Racing. They talk about the premise behind it, how they got to this project from its previous work on the various Sonic racing titles, and much more.

Stampede: Racing Royale's playtest is coming soon to both PC, as well as Xbox Game Preview. Be sure to keep it on Shacknews all day as we continue our full block of programming for Shacknews E4 Remake.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

