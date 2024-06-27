E4 Remake: Stampede: Racing Royale brings 60-player races to Xbox Game Preview The makers of Team Sonic Racing are going in an exciting new direction.

Years after Fortnite first took over the gaming world, game developers have been trying to find fresh spins on the idea of the battle royale. One of the newer ones comes from Sumo Digital, the developer behind Team Sonic Racing and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. They're working on a 60-player battle royale on wheels called Stampede: Racing Royale.

We spoke with the development team about what players can expect out of the upcoming playtests for Stampede: Royal Racing. They talk about the premise behind it, how they got to this project from its previous work on the various Sonic racing titles, and much more.

Stampede: Racing Royale's playtest is coming soon to both PC, as well as Xbox Game Preview. Be sure to keep it on Shacknews all day as we continue our full block of programming for Shacknews E4 Remake.