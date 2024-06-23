Weekend Discussion - June 23, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Remember, one Sundays we watch sudoku together. Let's go!
The Winnower is still a threat!
Big lore implications here.
Halo 2 was king
Let's go back to this time. Halo 2 was such a game-changer.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
I love birds so much
Parrot brings all its friends after recovery. 😂— Figen (@TheFigen_) June 19, 2024
pic.twitter.com/MnasPd5AEK
I love that they bring their friends back!
Always Sunny is so damn funny
watching sunny bloopers actually makes me kind of emotional like i wish i could make a tv show with my best friends pic.twitter.com/dYzB0gjkQL— lara (@kittenm1ttens) June 19, 2024
These bloopers always have me in tears.
Happy birthday, JSRF!
"Jet Set Radio Future" was released on the Xbox 22 years ago pic.twitter.com/eSCwsf4mfm— eccö (@3CC0__) June 19, 2024
I can't wait for new game.
Limewire was full of risky files
The forbidden fruit… pic.twitter.com/8BGL5lPqXa— PC Philanthropy (@PcPhilanthropy) June 18, 2024
Good memories.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Here I Am - The Explosion
- Come On - The D4
- Shake That Bush Again - The Mooney Suzuki
- Animal - The Mudmen
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Tales of the Shire cozies up with a meal fit for a Hobbit
- The Crush House blends reality television simulation with a little something extra
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will crush you even as its new adventure delights
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake knows where to keep it retro
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
