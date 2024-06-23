New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - June 23, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Remember, one Sundays we watch sudoku together. Let's go!

The Winnower is still a threat!

Big lore implications here.

Halo 2 was king

Let's go back to this time. Halo 2 was such a game-changer.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I love birds so much

I love that they bring their friends back!

Always Sunny is so damn funny

These bloopers always have me in tears.

Happy birthday, JSRF!

I can't wait for new game.

Limewire was full of risky files

Good memories.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping on a blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

