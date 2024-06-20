New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Shacknews Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree livestream here

Come and watch Sam dive into the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring for the first time.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
FromSoftware
Happy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release day! We’ve all been waiting a long time to see how FromSoftware planned to expand its already incredible, multiple award-winning, Shacknews Game of the Year title, Elden Ring. The wait is finally over and to celebrate, we’re doing a livestream of the DLC right here on Shacknews. Come and watch!

The Shacknews Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree livestream is set to begin shortly after 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET today, June 20, 2024. The reason why I say “shortly after” is that the DLC on PC isn’t releasing until 3:00 p.m., and I’ve got to download it first! Once we make it online, we’ll be streaming for at least two hours and then just following our nose and seeing where the stream takes us.

If you haven’t already, take a moment to read over TJ Denzer’s impressions of the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Spoiler alert: He praised it to bits. This should come as no surprise given Hidetaka Miyazaki and the rest of the FromSoftware developers continue to deliver genre-defining titles. You might also like to read my review of Elden Ring from back in 2022.

While you’re tuning in to today’s Shadow of the Erdtree livestream, take a moment to hit that follow button and even subscribe. You can subscribe for free each month if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. It doesn’t cost you anything extra and it goes a long way to helping us keep doing what we’re doing. Now, I need to go make sure my character looks good and that my dear jellyfish is ready for a fight.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

