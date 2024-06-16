Weekend Discussion - June 16, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Sunday. What do we do on Sunday? That's right, we watch sudoku together.
LegalEagle tackles the OpenAI and Johansson story
At what point do we throw in the towel on how AI is currently being developed?
Let's learn about food delivery
Where possible, I always order from the restaurant directly. Even opt to use their own delivery service.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Wasn't sure about this one at the start...
June 12, 2024
...but it's okay! And funny!
Girls love spooky stuff
girls night pic.twitter.com/WKm1bAewCB— sar-AAH! 🎃 (@saraaaaahh) June 12, 2024
Even real-life spooky stuff.
Cat cookies
the perfect cookies don't exis— pic.twitter.com/k6xWWsHzdb— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) June 13, 2024
I'll take a whole bunch, please!
David Bowie spitting facts
Never forget David Bowie’s biggest regret in life. pic.twitter.com/8ZQK3tcAlE— McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 11, 2024
RIP.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Paper Wings - Rise Against
- Sing A Long Forever - The Bouncing Souls
- Audio Blood - The Matches
- 4/16 - Silent Drive
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Fallout 76: Skyline Valley brings new energy to its ghoul population, literally
- Monster Hunter Wilds is a more streamlined hunt than ever before
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is putting a spooky coat of paint on a 3DS classic
- New World: Aeternum is a fresh start for Amazon Games' wide-scale RPG
