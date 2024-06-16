Weekend Discussion - June 16, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday. What do we do on Sunday? That's right, we watch sudoku together.

LegalEagle tackles the OpenAI and Johansson story

At what point do we throw in the towel on how AI is currently being developed?

Let's learn about food delivery

Where possible, I always order from the restaurant directly. Even opt to use their own delivery service.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Wasn't sure about this one at the start...

...but it's okay! And funny!

Girls love spooky stuff

Even real-life spooky stuff.

Cat cookies

the perfect cookies don't exis— pic.twitter.com/k6xWWsHzdb — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) June 13, 2024

I'll take a whole bunch, please!

David Bowie spitting facts

Never forget David Bowie’s biggest regret in life. pic.twitter.com/8ZQK3tcAlE — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 11, 2024

RIP.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.