Weekend Discussion - June 16, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday. What do we do on Sunday? That's right, we watch sudoku together.

LegalEagle tackles the OpenAI and Johansson story

At what point do we throw in the towel on how AI is currently being developed?

Let's learn about food delivery

Where possible, I always order from the restaurant directly. Even opt to use their own delivery service.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Wasn't sure about this one at the start...

...but it's okay! And funny!

Girls love spooky stuff

Even real-life spooky stuff.

Cat cookies

I'll take a whole bunch, please!

David Bowie spitting facts

RIP.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola