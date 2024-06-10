Apple Intelligence is partnering with ChatGPT for additional AI features In showing off its own new AI features and system, Apple also shared that it has partnered with ChatGPT to power a few of them.

During the Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 keynote, Apple officially unveiled the details of its new Apple Intelligence AI efforts. The company is about to go hard on sharing a wealth of AI-powered features and apps that will utilize generative artificial intelligence. While Apple shared many features that will use its own systems, it’s also partnering with ChatGPT to strengthen some of those AI features.

Apple announced its partnership with ChatGPT during the WWDC 2024 keynote this week. Apple Intelligence is coming to Siri sometime in 2024, which will power up the iOS assistant with a wealth of AI features, including cleaning up and altering images, aiding with writing tools, and even arranging photos you take into a sensible “Memory Movie”. Additionally, Apple has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT 4o into its systems. If you don’t want that, you can tell Siri so. Siri will sometimes suggest use of AI where it believes it would be useful, giving you the option to allow or disallow it.

Apple Intelligence is integrating ChatGPT to power a number of its upcoming features.

Source: Apple

Artificial intelligence has been a very hot topic in the tech and media space, for better and worse, and Apple was bound to dip its toes in eventually. Siri and features like it have already used AI to act as a virtual assistant to users in their regular daily usage. With the integration of Apple Intelligence, we’ll see plenty of those features expanded and new ones added. With ChatGPT added to the equation, Apple is bringing in a popular AI product to assist in its own artificial intelligence ventures.

No date was announced for Apple’s AI features, but they are expected sometime in 2024 so stay tuned for further updates. Be sure to check out the rest of our Apple WWDC 2024 coverage as well.