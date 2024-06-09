New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets October 25 release date

The next installment in Treyarch's Black Ops series arrives this fall.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
1

It’s been confirmed by Microsoft and Activision that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25, 2024. The news comes via a listing on the Microsoft Store prior to the Black Ops 6 Direct at Summer Game Fest.

The official Microsoft Store listing for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirms its October 25 release date, along with other details. Those who pre-order the game will gain access to an early beta, but it’s unclear when that will begin.

Black Ops 6 key art.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

More details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be revealed during a dedicated Direct following the Xbox Games Showcase. Bookmark our Summer Game Fest 2024 topic page for the latest news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

