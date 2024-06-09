Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets October 25 release date The next installment in Treyarch's Black Ops series arrives this fall.

It’s been confirmed by Microsoft and Activision that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25, 2024. The news comes via a listing on the Microsoft Store prior to the Black Ops 6 Direct at Summer Game Fest.

The official Microsoft Store listing for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirms its October 25 release date, along with other details. Those who pre-order the game will gain access to an early beta, but it’s unclear when that will begin.



Source: Xbox Game Studios

More details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be revealed during a dedicated Direct following the Xbox Games Showcase. Bookmark our Summer Game Fest 2024 topic page for the latest news.