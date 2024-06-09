Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct here Watch as Treyarch shows off the first look at gameplay in Black Ops 6.

Following today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Activision and Treyarch will be hosting a Direct presentation dedicated to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the forthcoming installment in the FPS franchise. If you’re interested to see what the developers have in store, you can watch it right here.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct will take place immediately after the Xbox Game Showcase. Microsoft has not confirmed an end time for the Xbox Showcase, but we estimate that it will run for approximately two hours and end at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Xbox YouTube and Twitch channel, or right here using the video embed above.

During the Black Ops 6 Direct, we expect to get our first look at gameplay in the upcoming shooter, including its campaign and multiplayer modes. It’s also likely that we’ll get a release date for the game.

That’s when and how you can watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct. Count on Shacknews for everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest 2024.