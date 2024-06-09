New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct here

Watch as Treyarch shows off the first look at gameplay in Black Ops 6.
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
1

Following today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Activision and Treyarch will be hosting a Direct presentation dedicated to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the forthcoming installment in the FPS franchise. If you’re interested to see what the developers have in store, you can watch it right here.

Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct will take place immediately after the Xbox Game Showcase. Microsoft has not confirmed an end time for the Xbox Showcase, but we estimate that it will run for approximately two hours and end at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Xbox YouTube and Twitch channel, or right here using the video embed above.

During the Black Ops 6 Direct, we expect to get our first look at gameplay in the upcoming shooter, including its campaign and multiplayer modes. It’s also likely that we’ll get a release date for the game.

That’s when and how you can watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct. Count on Shacknews for everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest 2024.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

