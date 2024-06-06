New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tomba! Special Edition announced by Limited Run Games

Limited Run Games is collaborating with the original developers to bring back PS1 classic action-platformer Tomba! in August 2024.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Limited Run Games
1

With the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase kicking off Summer Game Fest weekend, we saw a lot of interesting indies and new updates related to many of them. A surprising one ended up being Tomba! Special Edition from Limited Run Games in collaboration with original developer Whoopee Camp. Tomba was a classic action platformer released on the PS1 in 1997, but it’s getting new life on new consoles with a remastered edition that will bring the game to new audiences in August 2024.

Limited Run Games and Whoopee Camp announced Tomba! Special Edition during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase this week. The new version will be released on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on PC, and is coming on August 1, 2024. The game has been upgraded with a variety of features to make it more fun for new players and returning fans alike, including a save state option that allows you to save anywhere, a rewind function for undoing mistakes on difficult challenges, a gallery of concept art, advertisements, and more behind-the-scenes material, and an interview with original Tomba creator Tokuro Fujiwara.

Tomba! Special Edition can be wishlisted and followed on Steam now. Back in 1997, it was a beloved game and many thought Tomba! Could be a gaming mascot of sorts. Unfortunately, Tomba slipped into obscurity for a pretty long time. Even so, it was a title that helped to solidify elements of what we know as Metroidvania nowadays with a very non-linear gameplay system and a variety of events that could occur as players explored. It was also just silly and charming as all get-out.

With Tomba! Special Edition set for a release date in August 2024, stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the game’s launch. You can also check out further Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage throughout the weekend.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

