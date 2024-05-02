New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 129

Join us as we react to the reveal of Cobra Kai Season 6 and a live-action Scooby-Doo show at Netflix.
Donovan Erskine
1

Pop! Goes the Culture! is coming at you with another afternoon edition of our movie and television discussion show. There's a lot to discuss, so join hosts Donovan and Greg for an exciting episode!

Episode 129 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Challengers is my new favorite movie of the year, and I'll tell you why during today's review segment! We'll also discuss Netflix's newly announced live-action Scooby-Doo TV series and Cobra Kai's final season being split into three parts.

We appreciate everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Grab those rackets! It's time for Episode 129 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

