Don't Nod talks about setting Lost Records: Bloom & Rage in the 90s The Life is Strange team from Don't Nod talks about their next game, as well as the challenges of settling into their new Montreal studio.

Don't Nod has several teams under its umbrella, but the one that once oversaw the Life is Strange series has been especially busy over the last few years. The team has been working on a new coming-of-age adventure, largely set in the 90s, called Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. As the team was working on the project, they also faced the challenge of settling into their new home, as Don't Not had established a studio in Montreal, Quebec. We had a lot of catching up to do with the Don't Nod team, so prior to Monday's release date news, Shacknews spoke with some of Lost Records' key developers.

Don't Nod's Luc Baghadoust, Michel Koch, and Frederique Fourny-Jennings took some time to talk about the story of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, a few months after its initial reveal at The Game Awards 2023. They talk about setting the beginning of the story in 1995 and meeting the game's main characters, namely the introverted Swann. They talk about the decision to focus mainly on Swann and shift away from multiple protagonists, as well as how their relationship changes from their teenage period in the 90s to their adult selves in the present day.

The team also talks about the newly established Don't Nod Montreal studio and the challenges of settling in to Canada during the particularly tumultuous period of the COVID-19 pandemic. They talk about how the was team able to get settled, recruit for a new video game project, and get the project underway all while the world was in chaos.

As revealed during the ID@Xbox Showcase on Monday, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will come to PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in late 2024. For more videos like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.