Marco Rodrigues joins the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves roster at EVO Japan 2024 Following Saturday's KOF 15 tournament, SNK unveiled the next fighter joining Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

SNK had a big weekend at EVO Japan 2024. Among the games featured at Japan's biggest fighting game tournament of the year was The King of Fighters 15. While that game is SNK's present, the publisher had something to reveal for its future. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves welcomed the latest fighter to its roster, revealing that Marco Rodrigues would be returning to the series.

Marco Rodrigues (voiced in English by Earl Baylon, who some may recognize as Jonah from the most recent Tomb Raider trilogy) first debuted in Garou: Mark of the Wolves and has made some background appearances in King of Fighters titles since then. For City of the Wolves, Marco has been doing some training at Yuri's fitness club, where he trains for an opportunity to fight for his dojo. With a new tournament on the way, Marco's opportunity has arrived and he'll put his Kyokugen Karate skills on display.

Shacknews recently had an opportunity to preview Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. The newest entry in the series combines classic ideas like Just Defense and S.P.G. (Selective Potential Gear) with some mechanics that mainly stem from the all-new REV Meter.



Source: SNK

Marco Rodrigues is just the latest fighter to join the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves roster. Expect to hear plenty more about this game before its eventual release in 2025. And if there are any more major stories to come out of EVO Japan, we'll be sure to cover them here at Shacknews.