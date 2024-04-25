Roku Q1 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations on smaller than expected loss

Roku, the company behind the popular line of streaming devices and smart TVs, has released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2024. It’s a miss on both revenue and earnings-per-share, though the EPS losses were smaller than expected.
Roku published a letter to shareholders in which it disclosed details about its latest financial quarter. Roku made $822 million in revenue, falling short of the $849 million expectation. Its loss of $0.35/share was considerably less than the expectation of $0.61/share. CEO Anthony Wood shared a statement on the earnings and the state of the company.
In addition to Roku, Google, Snap, and Intel are among the other tech companies that reported financial earnings today.
