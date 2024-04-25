Roku Q1 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations on smaller than expected loss The numbers in Roku's latest round of earnings were less than dazzling.

Roku, the company behind the popular line of streaming devices and smart TVs, has released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2024. It’s a miss on both revenue and earnings-per-share, though the EPS losses were smaller than expected.

Roku published a letter to shareholders in which it disclosed details about its latest financial quarter. Roku made $822 million in revenue, falling short of the $849 million expectation. Its loss of $0.35/share was considerably less than the expectation of $0.61/share. CEO Anthony Wood shared a statement on the earnings and the state of the company.

We are pleased with our Q1 results, particularly the third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. We believe this demonstrates our operating discipline and leverage. Looking ahead, we face difficult year-over-year growth rate comparisons within streaming service distribution activities. This headwind is due to past price increases and a higher mix shift toward ad-supported offerings. In Q2, we estimate Total net revenue of $935 million, Total gross profit of $410 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $30 million. Looking into the second half of the year, we anticipate normal seasonal spend in Sales & Marketing for Devices, which will cause Adjusted EBITDA to slightly moderate relative to the first half of the year.

In addition to Roku, Google, Snap, and Intel are among the other tech companies that reported financial earnings today.