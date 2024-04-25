Google's (GOOGL) board authorizes a $70 billion increase to share buyback program The company will be repurchasing up to $70 billion worth of its Class A and Class C shares in the months ahead.

Google was one of the latest large tech companies to report on its recent quarterly earnings results today. Its Q1 2024 earnings results spelled fairly good news for the company, but Google is also following what is now a four-year trend on its Q1 business: The company has, yet again, announced an increase in its share buyback program, authorizing an additional $70 billion for the program this year.

Google announced the additional authorized funds for its share buyback program in its Q1 2024 earnings results report on its investor relations website. In said report, Google announced the details of the increased authorized $70 billion for the program:

Alphabet’s Board of Directors today authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $70.0 billion of its Class A and Class C shares in a manner deemed in the best interest of the company and its stockholders, taking into account the economic cost and prevailing market conditions, including the relative trading prices and volumes of the Class A and Class C shares. The repurchases are expected to be executed from time to time, subject to general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities, through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 plans.

Google (GOOGL) stock was up in after-hours trading following the release of its Q1 2024 earnings results.

This marks the fourth year in a row that Google has authorized new funds for its share buyback program. It also authorized $70 billion apiece in funds for the program in Q1 2023 and Q1 2022. While Google does not necessarily use the entire approved $70 billion it has approved each year, it has spent an estimated total of $171.8 billion on stock repurchases over the last three years.

Google has been performing successfully quarter to quarter and posted strong revenue numbers on the backs of that success, so it looks like the share buyback program is set to continue to see increases as the company succeeds. Stay tuned for further financial reporting as other companies report on their recent quarterly earnings results, right here at Shacknews.