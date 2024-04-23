Musk says that Tesla is in FSD licensing discussions with one large auto manufacturer When asked if any legacy automakers are interested in licensing Tesla's FSD tech, Musk claimed the company is currently negotiating with at least one notable group.

For better or worse, Full-Self Driving is still a priority at Tesla as the company continues to develop its autonomous driving technology. Elon Musk claims that at least one major automaker is also interested in utilizing its technology. The company is currently negotiating licensing discussions with said company as Tesla FSD continues to grow and improve.

Elon Musk shared this detail during Tesla’s Q1 2024 conference call this week, following the release of its quarterly earnings results. During the Q&A segment of the call, Tesla was asked if any legacy automakers had shared interest in licensing Tesla FSD for use in new vehicle development. To that, Elon Musk answered that at least one large automaker is actively in talks to license Tesla FSD into upcoming or existing products.

Musk claims Tesla isn't backing off of FSD in the slightest, and is in talks to get a large automaker outside of Tesla on board with the autonomous driving technology.

Source: Tesla

Elon Musk would go on to stress just how hard Tesla is investing into Full-Self Driving and autonomous technology. Specifically, he claimed that anyone who doesn’t believe in Tesla’s efforts in AI, autonomous robotics, and FSD should probably pull their investments.

“If someone doesn't believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy, I don't think they should be an investor in the company,” Musk said during the call.

They are bold words to say the least, especially given how often issues with Full-Self Driving have made the news, to the point that the California DMV got involved in 2022. Despite those issues, Tesla and Musk seem 100 percent invested in the development and improvement of FSD and autonomous driving. As we wait to see how this bet plays out, stay tuned for more financial reporting here at Shacknews.