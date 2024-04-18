Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 127 Let's talk about Keanu Reeves as Shadow, the first trailer for Transformers One, and The Witcher ending with Season 5!

It's Thursday! Pop! Goes the Culture! is back at its regularly scheduled date, and we're excited to break down the latest stories int he world of television and film with you.

Episode 127 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

In addition to our stories listed above, I'll be sharing my thoughts on A24's Civil War, which I saw last night! We'll also be introducing a reactions segment to give our quick thoughts on some interesting pop culture stories.

We appreciate everyone who listens to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Grab those rings! It's time for Episode 127 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!