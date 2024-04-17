What is a Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2? Trying to get Climbing the Mountaintop quest completed but don't know about Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers? Here's what they are.

For the longest time, there were only four Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2. But now there are over a dozen competing for your attention. However, unless you know that’s what they’re called, there’s a good chance you won’t know what Destiny 2 is asking you to do whenever it refers to Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers.

What are Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers?

A Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 is any Grenade Launcher that sits in the Kinetic or Energy weapon slot that typically only has a single shot in the tube. This type of launcher includes things like Forbearance, Ignition Code, Witherhoard, Explosive Personality, etc. The other type of launcher is a drum, which typically sit in the Power weapon slot.



Source: Shacknews

There’s a good chance you need to know what a Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher is for the quest, Climbing the Mountaintop. This quest was added to Destiny 2 on April 16, 2024 as part of the second week of the Into the Light content drop. By getting defeates with a breech-loaded weapon, players can complete the quest and gain access to The Mountaintop.

The best way to get Breech-Loaded Grenade Launcher kills is to use the Shuro Chi checkpoint in the Last Wish or load up the start of the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. Walk to where all the enemies are spawning and start killing! Remember to equip ammo finder mods to increase how much Special ammo drops.

Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers have been in Destiny 2 for a while now, and unless you know that’s what they’re called, it can be easy to wonder what that string of words means. Now that you’ve got the knowledge, you can get to farming your own version of The Mountaintop. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more answers to your every question.