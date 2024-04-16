Crux Termination IV god roll - Destiny 2 Do not sleep on a god roll Crux Termination IV in Destiny 2.

Crux Termination IV is one of those Rocket Launchers that will surprise you with its perk line-up in Destiny 2. While a lot of focus is on things like Apex Predator, consider holding onto any powerful rolls of Crux, as you might find this outperforms a lot of other Power weapons. Here are a couple of god roll options you should consider for PvE and some thoughts on a PvP roll.

How to get Crux Termination IV

Crux Termination IV is a random world drop, meaning there’s not one specific place you can get it. You might receive it at the end of an activity or from a rank-up package. If one drops, check its perks, because it could be a good one.

PvE – Crux Termination IV god roll

There are a couple of different Crux Termination IV god rolls for PvE. However, they all have one thing in common: utilizing one of two damage perks: Surrounded or Explosive Light.

Crux Termination IV god roll - PvE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Impact Casing (Increased damage on direct hits, Stability +10) Perk 1 Clown Cartridge (Reloading this weapon randomly overfills it from reserves) Perk 2 Explosive Light (Picking up an Orb of Power increases the next projectile’s blast radius and damage) Origin Trait Wild Card (Final blows with this weapon have a chance to create experimental submunitions at the target’s location) Masterwork Reload Speed +10 Mod Boss Spec

You’ve got to ask yourself: How often are you surrounded by at least three enemies during a boss damage phase? Chances are it’s not that often. On top of this, if your whole squad is using Rocket Launchers, Slideshot is a recipe for disaster. To that end, you need to capitalize on what is realistic in an endgame boss encounter, which is why we arrive at the following perks.

Clown Cartridge will overfill the magazine, which on a Rocket Launcher means two rockets in the tube. Explosive Light will increase the damage of your rocket by 25 percent, for up to six rockets (three reloads assuming you’ve got Clown Cartridge). To ensure you get this damage out as fast as possible, get a Reload Masterwork. Round all of this off with a Boss Spec mod.

Now, if you are able to guarantee you’ll have enemies nearby, then Surrounded is better, offering a 35 percent increase to damage. Additionally, you could opt for Reconstruction if you plan to use another weapon during the damage phase (like Izanagi’s Burden of The Supremacy). This is only really applicable in long damage phases.

PvP – Crux Termination IV god roll

Crux Termination IV is a bit of an odd one in PvP, but you can still have some fun with a god roll that focuses on grenade energy and big booms.

Crux Termination IV god roll - PvP Barrel Volatile Launch (Blast Radius +15, Velocity -5, Handling -5) Magazine Black Powder (Blast Radius +5, Stability -10) Perk 1 Reconstruction (This weapon slowly reloads itself over time, up to double capacity) Perk 2 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Origin Trait Wild Card (Final blows with this weapon have a chance to create experimental submunitions at the target’s location) Masterwork Blast Radius +10 Mod Quick Access Sling

Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of perks in the first column that make a great deal of sense for Crucible. All of them have to do with reloading and there’s a good chance you’re not going to want to manually do that.

To avoid this situation, Reconstruction will reload it up to double-capacity. Now the kicker here is that you can’t be using the weapon, which means if you’re fighting for your life as you pick up Heavy ammo, you need another way to reload, which is why Demolitionist is selected. This has the added benefit of rocket kills getting you more grenade energy.

As for the Barrel, Magazine, and Masterwork, bump the Blast Radius up and forsake everything else. Catch those enemies by surprise with the sheer magnitude of your explosion. Slap on Quick Access Sling so you can whip it out quickly, too.

Crux Termination IV is a great alternative to those who don’t have access to Ghosts of the Deep and can’t get a god roll Cold Comfort. This comes with some appealing perks that make a PvE god roll alluring and may even compete with some of the classic Rocket Launchers out there. Swing by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for some more weapon recommendations.