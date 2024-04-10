Eye of Sol god roll - Destiny 2 An Eye of Sol god roll in Destiny 2 is built for one thing and one thing only: dominating your opponents in PvP.

Eye of Sol is one of those Sniper Rifles in Destiny 2 that is made for the PvP player. With a wealth of PvP-focused perks, there is bound to be an Eye of Sol god roll that fits your playstyle.

How to get Eye of Sol

Eye of Sol is available from the weekend PvP activity, Trials of Osiris. Players can use the activity’s engrams to focus a roll at Saint-14, earn it from rank-up packages, and even receive it as a drop from the Flawless chest.

PvP – Eye of Sol god roll

Eye of Sol is a Sniper Rifle that is not only limited to dropping from PvP, but it is specifically made to dominate PvP game modes. There are several powerful combinations to find here, so if you don’t like this god roll then there is certainly going to be one that resonates for you.

Eye of Sol god roll - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Moving Target (Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights) Perk 2 Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights) Origin Trait Wild Card (Final blows with this weapon have a chance to create experimental submunitions at the target’s location) Masterwork Stability Mod Adept Targeting

Kick off this Eye of Sol god roll with Fluted Barrel for the bonus to Handling. This allows it to be drawn faster and gets your eye into the scope with greater speed. This couples nicely with Snapshot Sights, which also boosts aim down sights speed.

The magazine is dealer’s choice, but Tactical Mag remains a great option for the increase to Reload Speed and Stability. It ensures you get those rounds into the mag so you can keep on battling. For the first perk, Moving Target is the way to go, especially if you’re a sniper that shuffles back and forth on the spot.

Aim for your preferred Masterwork and a mod that makes sense for you. Adept Targeting is a nice one as extra aim assistance is never a bad thing.

The good news about Eye of Sol is that it has a bunch of viable PvP perks. No Distractions helps those who like to hard-focus a lane, Perpetual Motion bumps up a few key areas if you’re moving, while Opening Shot makes that first bullet laser-accurate. See what feels good to you.

PvE – Eye of Sol god roll

Let’s get this out of the way up front: Eye of Sol is not a PvE Sniper Rifle. None of its current perks are viable for endgame content. There are far better options out there like Succession and The Supremacy. However, if you absolutely need one for PvE, here is one roll that is okay!

Eye of Sol god roll - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Tactical Mag (Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Perpetual Motion (This weapon gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion) Perk 2 Precision Instrument (Dealing sustained damage increases precision damage) Origin Trait Wild Card (Final blows with this weapon have a chance to create experimental submunitions at the target’s location) Masterwork Stability Mod Adept Big Ones

As above, Fluted Barrel and Tactical Mag are great to have on weapons these days. Fluted Barrel bumps up the Handling so it’s quicker to draw and aim while Tactical Mag bumps that Reload Speed so you’re not waiting an age to keep shooting.

Really, Sniper Rifles are used to knock down big targets, not clear minor trash off the field. Nor is it critical to be able to draw the weapon lightning fast or track PvE foes. For these reasons, none of the perks stand out for PvE, except Perpetual Motion. Keep moving to get a few nice bumps to the weapon’s stats.

For the final column, you could pick between a few options, namely Firing Line, Vorpal Weapon and Precision Instrument. The latter of these is a nice change of pace, as there’s a good chance you’ve already got the other two perks on another two snipers in your loadouts.

Round this off with a Stability Masterwork (or whatever your poison is) and a Spec perk. Big Ones if you’ve got it or Major Spec for those tougher foes.

Eye of Sol is no doubt going to be a hot ticket item for those PvP players out there. For anyone that spends a lot of time in PvE, there are better Sniper Rifles for you to farm elsewhere, so let the Crucible pros have this one. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god rolls.