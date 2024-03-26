Dead by Daylight gets metal as Slipknot skins come to the game The Slipknot Collection brings the masks of the iconic metal band to Dead by Daylight as paid DLC.

As Dead by Daylight crossovers bring iconic horror elements from every corner of the genre into the game, it’s getting an influx of musical terror and brutality. Slipknot is one of the most well-known metal bands in the world, instantly recognizable from the myriad of horror-themed masks members of the band wear during performances. Those masks have now come to Dead by Daylight as skins for several of the game’s characters.

Behaviour Interactive announced the launch of the Slipknot Collection of cosmetics for Dead by Daylight with a new trailer. Each of the band’s masks comes to one of the existing Killers in Dead by Daylight, including The Wraith, The Deathslinger, The Doctor, The Clown, The Hillbilly, The Blight, The Trapper, and a masked full outfit for the Frank version of The Legion. Aside from the full Legion outfit, these masks can be mixed and matched into other existing cosmetics for the Killer they’re attached to.

Slipknot has been around for decades at this point and they’re still touring now, and selling out shows at that. The Slipknot Collection masks are inspired by the band’s most recent looks. It goes well with most everything else going on in Dead by Daylight. Child’s Play star and possessed doll Chucky came to the game before the end of 2023, and Behaviour has also continually built troves of original content, including a new Survivor and grotestque new Killer just last month with the All Things Wicked Chapter.

The Slipknot Collection is available as paid DLC in Dead by Daylight now. Be sure to follow our Dead by Daylight topic for the latest news and updates on the game.