Dead by Daylight: All Things Wicked Chapter brings new killer, survivor & map in March

The next set of original content for Dead by Daylight has been revealed and dated for release next month with the All Things Wicked Chapter. In this chapter, fear of the unknown and regret are major themes, and they are manifested through a new killer, survivor, and map for us to play. The aptly named Unknown will stock players and feed on their fears while Sable seeks to make amends for a friend she left behind. They’ll all wander through the new Greenville Square map when the All Things Wicked chapter launches in mid-March.

Behaviour Interactive shared more details about Dead by Daylight’s All Things Wicked Chapter in a new trailer on the game’s YouTube channel this week. On March 12, the content of All Things Wicked will be available to players on all platforms, bringing The Unknown killer and survivor Sable Ward as purchasable DLC characters alongside premium cosmetics. Meanwhile, the Greenville Square map will be available for free and enter map rotation on the same day.

The Unknown is a creature which is built to prey upon the fear of the mysterious and other. It is a bending, warping, and elongated mess of flesh and muscle that takes on only the vaguest facade of a human being. Either way, the fire axe that it carries around is very real and deadly. Meanwhile, Sable Ward is a new survivor that is wracked with guilt after the disappearance of her best friend. Determined to discover answers and make things right, she threw herself headlong into The Fog for a chance at redemption. Finally, Greenville Square is a mysterious town with dark secrets. Soon enough, players will wander its quaint surface and perhaps discover the sinister mystery that lays beneath.

With the All Things Wicked Chapter coming to Dead by Daylight on March 12, stay tuned for further updates