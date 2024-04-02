Watch the Destiny 2: Into the Light developer livestream #3 here It's time for the last Destiny 2: Into the Light livestream before the mid-season content drops.

The final Destiny 2: Into the Light livestream is here, which means we’re one week out from its release. Today’s livestream will be the last opportunity for Bungie to reveal some new tidbits of information about the mid-season content drop before players get their hands on it. Join us as we check out what the developers have to show us in this Destiny 2: Into the Light presentation.

Destiny 2: Into the Light developer livestream #3

The last Destiny 2: Into the Light developer livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on April 2, 2024. This final livestream before the arrival of Into the Light is likely going to last between 30 minutes and one hour, with the potential for it to go a bit longer. You can check it out using the Twitch embed below and then swing by our Destiny 2 page for more coverage.

Don’t forget to link Twitch to Destiny 2. Doing this and watching today’s livestream for at least 60 minutes will earn you the Those Held Dear emblem. If you’ve watched at least three hours across all three streams, you’ll also earn the Echo Diamond emblem. Find more of these neat cosmetics in our guide that details all emblem codes in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Into the Light will be launching next week on April 9, 2024. This is a mid-season content drop to help tide players over until the release of The Final Shape on June 4, 2024. It might also be an opportunity to increase your Power, unlock some Exotics and Catalysts, and learn more about the story that leads into Destiny 2’s final expansion in the Light and Darkness Saga. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more coverage.