Watch the Destiny 2: Into the Light developer livestream #2 here It's time for the second Destiny 2: Into the Light developer livestream.

As we march on toward the release of Destiny 2: The Final Shape, there is one more bit of content players will get to experience before then: Into the Light. Before this mid-season content drop releases, Bungie has planned a few developer interviews to showcase what’s coming. Today we get to check out the second of these livestreams.

Destiny 2: Into the Light developer livestream #2

The second Destiny 2: Into the Light developer livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on March 26, 2024. As with the first one, the duration of this stream could be anywhere from 30 minutes up to an hour, or more!

As with the first livestream, remember to link Twitch to Destiny 2 so you can also earn some of the emblems. Watching for 60 minutes earns you the Those Held Dear emblem while watching a total of 3 hours across all three livestreams will reward the Echo Diamond emblem. Speaking of emblems, check out our guide on all emblem codes in Destiny 2.

Today’s livestream should be taking a look at a few other elements that weren’t covered in the first one last week. As always, keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to cover Destiny 2. You’ll find information about this season, Into the Light, and The Final Shape in our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.