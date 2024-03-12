Apple will begin allowing iOS app downloads directly from websites in Europe Apple has fought against sideloading apps on iOS devices for years, but will soon allow direct website app downloads under the EU's Digital Markets Act.

Apple’s arm seems to have been twisted by the European Union’s Digital Markets Act yet again, as it has announced it will soon allow downloads of apps onto iOS devices (sometimes known as sideloading) in Europe starting immediately. After years of resistance to this practice, Apple’s change of heart is almost certainly due to the EU’s new regulations, which have been installed to keep big tech from running the market with impunity.

Apple’s decision to allow European iOS users to download apps from websites was announced this week, as reported by CNBC. According to the details of the decision, while Apple will allow these downloads in Europe, there will be some stipulations in play for developers that go that route. The web download program will reportedly start in spring 2024, requiring developers to fulfill a “specific criteria,” such as having at least one app with 1 million downloads in the European region. Store apps will also be allowed through this system as long as the store only offers access to one company’s apps. Apple will also still collect fees on these apps despite downloads from websites.

Apple's adherence to the European Union's Digital Markets Act was tested by Epic Games when it signaled it would create an Epic Games Store app to relaunch Fortnite on iOS.

Source: Epic Games

This is the latest of what is likely another action spurred by the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, finalized by the governing body back in 2022. With these new regulations in play, Apple has been forced to rework some of its business to remain in good standing in the European region, including allowing Epic Games to have a developer account despite attempting to terminate it last week under assumptions that Epic would attempt to circumvent its rules and undermine its compliance with the DMA. The EU eventually investigated, prompting Apple to pull back on its punishment of Epic.

With Apple set to allow app downloads in Europe, its walled garden appears to be crumbling a bit more under the weight DMA regulations. Stay tuned as the feature launches this spring as we continue to follow this story.