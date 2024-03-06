How to get Diamond Medallions - Destiny 2 Diamond Medallions are the newest addition to Guardian Games and they are a challenge to earn.

Diamond Medallions are the newest tier of medallions introduced to Destiny 2 in Guardian Games All-Stars, the 2024 iteration of the event. These new medallions are rather difficult to get due to their limited quantities, but that also means they’re worth a lot more than the others on offer. If you want to complete various quests and represent your class, you’ll need to earn as many Diamond Medallions as you can.

How to get Diamond Medallions

Eva Levante offers Diamond Cards that reward Diamond Medallions.

Diamond Medallions are awarded for completing Diamond Cards during Guardian Games. These Diamond Cards are far more involved than the Platinum ones, requiring players to engage in tough, endgame content. However, there is one that is super easy to get and it requires players to watch two hours of Destiny 2 Twitch streams.

To get the Twitch stream one, make sure you’ve linked your Bungie account to Twitch. With this done, head over to Twitch and watch any streamer that has Drops enabled on their stream. All you need to do now is watch for two hours and then reboot Destiny 2. Head back to Eva Levante and grab your Diamond Medallion.

Check your Twitch account for any ongoing campaigns, including Destiny 2's Diamond Medallion drop.

Because Diamond Medallions are worth 300 points, players are limited to earning three Diamond Medallions a week, according to the February 29, 2024 TWID. This is enough to help propel you along the Drop In quest, and could certainly help you push your class toward victory.

Make sure you’re getting your three Diamond Medallions each week and banking them to help your class take home the top spot. Be sure to spend some time checking out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help navigating these seasonal events.