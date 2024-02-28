New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Laugh Floor update steps into the world of Monsters Inc.

A classic Pixar franchise is the focus of the next big Disney Dreamlight Valley update.
For Disney Dreamlight Valley's next update, the Gameloft team wants to make everyone laugh. The cozy life sim is jumping into another beloved Pixar property for its next big update, taking players onto the Laugh Floor to pick up some new friends from 2001's Monsters Inc.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Laugh Floor update opens a new door in the Dream Castle that leads into the realm of Monsters Inc. After completing a line of quests, players will bring Mike Wazowski and Sulley to their Dreamlight Valley village where they'll take part in the world's everyday life and offer a fresh line of friendship quests. To keep the Monsters Inc. theme going, players can expect to find new themed avatar items, as well as a new Star Path that offers items based on the original movie and its follow-up, Monsters University.

Expect to see some other noteworthy additions and changes with this latest update. Scrooge McDuck, everyone's favorite capitalist adventurer, is upgrading his shop with a more spacious upper level that can fit the latest in furniture decorations for a user's home. Plus, there's a new option allowing users to change their avatar's name, in case you want something more presentable to the multiplayer public. Lastly, while new premium bundles are available, all players should check their mailboxes to find some exciting free items, including the iconic Partners statue that depicts company founder Walt Disney and beloved mascot Mickey Mouse.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley website has more on the Laugh Floor update and its patch notes. The new update is available starting today on all platforms, including the newer Disney Dreamlight Valley: Arcade Edition on iOS.

