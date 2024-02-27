Apple (AAPL) reportedly cancels work on electric car, refocuses team on generative AI project The Apple company has spent years behind the scenes developing concepts and speaking with auto makers about collaboration.

Surprising news has come out of Apple this week as it seems that the massive tech firm is scrapping plans to produce an electric car after about ten years of behind-the-scenes work. Now, with said electric car project supposedly canceled, Apple will turn its attention towards generative AI as the company redirects its staff towards a new project.

Apple’s alleged cancellation of its electric car plans comes from a report by Bloomberg, “according to people with knowledge of the matter.” Reportedly, the decision was shared by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Apple VP of Technology Kevin Lynch with the 2,000 employees that had been working on the project. The staff will be transitioned into work on a new generative AI project under the leadership of Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy John Giannandrea. However, it’s also been mentioned that there will likely be layoffs to the team for those unable to be slotted into other Apple teams or departments.

Tim Cook had been fairly mum on the concept of the Apple Car, but mused here and there about the opportunities of the project before its supposed cancellation.

Source: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

The Apple Car project may have started as far back as 2014 when the company sought to build a model of vehicle that might directly compete with Tesla’s projects. Over the years since, Apple has spoken with multiple automakers. However, the company also ran into plenty of roadblocks along the way. There were promising rumors that Apple might release its car by 2025. Unfortunately, earlier this year, Apple also reportedly punted a possible release date for the project back to 2028.

Unfortunately for the Apple Car project, AI has become a far bigger priority within the tech industry and Apple is moving along with the trends and race to keep up with other firms making developments and innovations in the artificial intelligence sector. It’s a shame that the Apple Car will seemingly never see the light of day, but stay tuned as we continue to follow this topic for further updates.