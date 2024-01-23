Apple (AAPL) EV car project launch reportedly delayed to 2028 Reports indicate that the trillion dollar company is toning down its goals for a self-driving feature.

The electric vehicle market continues to grow with fresh competition, and Apple (AAPL) has long had its eye on the pie. It seems that, although the company is still developing an EV, it has been hit with further delays as it strips back on features.

On January 23, 2024, Bloomberg reported that Apple (AAPL) is delaying the launch of its own electric vehicle to 2028. This comes as the company rethinks the inclusion of some of its features including self-driving, according to people in the know.

Back in April 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased that Apple’s car technology is still under internal investigation in an interview with Kara Swisher. During this chat, Cook said that “autonomy itself is a core technology” and that while many internal investigations don’t see the light of day, he’s “not saying that one will not.”

In Mark Gurman’s reporting, he notes that Apple found it wouldn’t be able to complete an EV with “advanced self-driving features for highways” in the foreseeable future. It seems as though Apple will continue to target self-driving, albeit at a Level 2+ system, down from the Level 5 system it had originally planned to hit.

There’s certainly a lot of fierce competition in the electric vehicle space. Tesla continues to be a massive force while Sony’s venture with Honda has shown a vehicle that can be controlled with a PlayStation 5 DaulSense controller. Regardless of the current process at Apple, it will be interesting to see the product it delivers when its EV hits in 2028. Take a look at our electric vehicles page for more information on the products and companies behind them.