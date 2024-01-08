Sony Honda Mobility demos driving Afeela EV with a DualSense controller at CES 2024 Sony's CES 2024 keynote included an executive driving the Afeela EV with a PS5 controller.

Sony’s press conference at CES 2024 featured news and updates from the company’s various departments, including the electric vehicle that it’s manufacturing with Honda. The Sony Honda Mobility vehicle was present at the showcase, and was remotely driven onto the stage by a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

The section of Sony’s CES 2024 press conference focusing on Sony Honda Mobility was where we got our latest look at the Afeela electric vehicle. President and COO Izumi Kawanishi was on stage wielding a PS5 DualSense controller, which he used to remotely drive the Afeela EV down a walkway and onto the main stage. Prior to doing so, Kawanishi said that the demo would demonstrate to audiences the software behind the EV.

Kawanishi clarified that the demo was specifically for the keynote, and that owners of the Afeela EV will not have the ability to pilot their car with a PS5 controller. A bummer for those excited by the demo, but probably for the best.

The rest of Sony’s CES keynote consisted of updates from its other departments and a look back on what the company accomplished in 2024. To keep up with all the CES 2024 news, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.