Apple (AAPL) shares hit all-time high on Apple Car 2025 release rumor

Apple has been in and out of the news several times in the past for a supposed intention to pursue development of an electric vehicle, but new leadership has rumors swirling about a newly announced window of release on an Apple Car. Former Apple Watch software executive lead Kevin Lynch has apparently been placed in charge of leading up the project which could see a vehicle release by 2025. Apple share price has jumped over 2.5 percent on the news.

Apple’s new focus on its electric vehicle prospects were originally noted in a recent report by Bloomberg. Former Apple Watch executive Kevin Lynch is replacing former Apple Car lead Doug Field, who left Apple to move over to the Ford company. According to sources familiar within Apple, the company is now pursuing a timeline of about four years to complete and ship its first electric vehicle by 2025. Following word of this accelerated development plan, Apple stock went up over 2.5 percent on the day.

Despite Apple’s prioritizing of its electric vehicle efforts, the 2025 target is a fluid one which will be dependent upon the development of its technology as well as resources available for development, as noted in the Bloomberg report.

“Apple is internally targeting a launch of its self-driving car in four years, faster than the five- to seven-year timeline that some engineers had been planning for earlier this year. But the timing is fluid, and hitting that 2025 target is dependent on the company’s ability to complete the self-driving system -- an ambitious task on that schedule. If Apple is unable to reach its goal, it could either delay a release or initially sell a car with lesser technology.”

It would seem by these reports that a major priority in the Apple Car’s development is the completion of its self-driving system, a technology Tim Cook has teased that the company was investigating in the past.

It remains to be seen if Apple will continue on the track of developing an electric vehicle solo or consider a contract with an auto maker. It was in talks with Hyundai at one point, but nothing came of these conversations. Still, 2025 is quite a few years off. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further details on the launch or even prospect of the Apple Car.