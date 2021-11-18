New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Apple (AAPL) shares hit all-time high on Apple Car 2025 release rumor
TJ Denzer
2

Apple has been in and out of the news several times in the past for a supposed intention to pursue development of an electric vehicle, but new leadership has rumors swirling about a newly announced window of release on an Apple Car. Former Apple Watch software executive lead Kevin Lynch has apparently been placed in charge of leading up the project which could see a vehicle release by 2025. Apple share price has jumped over 2.5 percent on the news.

Apple’s new focus on its electric vehicle prospects were originally noted in a recent report by Bloomberg. Former Apple Watch executive Kevin Lynch is replacing former Apple Car lead Doug Field, who left Apple to move over to the Ford company. According to sources familiar within Apple, the company is now pursuing a timeline of about four years to complete and ship its first electric vehicle by 2025. Following word of this accelerated development plan, Apple stock went up over 2.5 percent on the day.

As of the rumors of Apple Car's targeted 2025 launch, Apple (AAPL) stock has jumped over 2.5 percent on the day.
As of the rumors of Apple Car's targeted 2025 launch, Apple (AAPL) stock has jumped over 2.5 percent on the day.

Despite Apple’s prioritizing of its electric vehicle efforts, the 2025 target is a fluid one which will be dependent upon the development of its technology as well as resources available for development, as noted in the Bloomberg report.

It would seem by these reports that a major priority in the Apple Car’s development is the completion of its self-driving system, a technology Tim Cook has teased that the company was investigating in the past.

It remains to be seen if Apple will continue on the track of developing an electric vehicle solo or consider a contract with an auto maker. It was in talks with Hyundai at one point, but nothing came of these conversations. Still, 2025 is quite a few years off. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further details on the launch or even prospect of the Apple Car.

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola