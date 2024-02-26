How to use the PlayStation Passkey Login to your PSN account on PlayStation 5 and PS4 with greater ease with Sony's new Passkey.

Sony has just launched Passkey functionality for its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. This lets players login to their PlayStation Network accounts without having to remember and use a password. This is another security option that can keep your account secure while being easier to use.

How to use the PlayStation Passkey

Unlike traditional login methods, the PlayStation Passkey does not require you to remember yet another password. This system effectively has your trusted mobile device act as the sign-in method. Before you can use Passkey, you must first enable the functionality:

Sign in to the Account Management section of the PlayStation site Select Security on the left side of the screen – you may be prompted that you will go to another site, click Continue Find the Sign In with Passkey section and click Edit Sign in to your PSN account Select Create a Passkey and follow the on-screen prompts (enter your password etc) – you may need to click the button again Your Passkey is now activated and you may be asked to sign in again

From this point on, you can use the Passkey system whenever you sign in to your PlayStation Network account. This means you don’t need to remember your password and can instead utilize your trusted mobile device.

Be sure to look over the PlayStation support page for more information about the Passkey. If the system doesn’t work for you, or you prefer the old system, you can always disable the Passkey and revert to using a password. Take a moment to check out our PlayStation 5 and Sony pages for more information regarding Sony’s smash-hit console.