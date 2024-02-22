All Ship Modules, effects, prices & what to buy first - Helldivers 2 Here are the best Ship Modules to buy in Helldivers 2, what each one does, and how many samples you need to unlock them all.

While your attention will be on Stratagems for the first part of your Helldivers 2 career, soon enough you’ll be eyeing off the Ship Modules. These upgrades improve the cooldown times, deployment speed, health, ammo capacity and more of your Stratagem weapons, turrets, and ordnance. These require a whole lot of samples to unlock, which means you’ll want to focus on buying the best ones first.

Below are several tables containing a list of each Ship Module, its effect, which Stratagems it affects, as well as the price. Further down you’ll find our recommendations on which ones to purchase first.

All Ship Modules: Effects, Affected Stratagems, and Price

Each of the Stratagem sections in Helldivers 2 has three Ship Module upgrades to purchase. You must purchase the modules in sequential order, meaning in order to unlock More Guns you must first acquire Exploding Shrapnel. You can find these upgrades at the Ship Management terminal on the port-side of your Destroyer.

The Ship Module cost increases with each tier, with the third upgrade in each section requiring all three sample types. It will take 1,380 Common, 770 Rare, and 65 Very Rare samples to unlock all Ship Modules.

Patriotic Administration Center Module Effect Affected Stratagems Common Rare Very Rare Donation Access Licence Support Weapons deploy with the maximum number of carriable magazines. Stalwart

Railgun

Laser Cannon

Grenade Launcher

Machine Gun

Flamethrower

Anti-Material Rifle 60 - - Streamlined Request Process Decreases Support Weapon stratagem cooldown by 10%. Stalwart

Autocannon

Railgun

Laser Cannon

Arc Thrower

Spear

Grenade Launcher

Machine Gun

Flamethrower

Recoilless Rifle

Anti-Material Rifle

Expendible Anti-Tank 80 40 - Hand Carts Decreases cooldown for all Backpack stratagemms by 10%. Shield Generator Pack

Guard Dog

Ballistic Shield Backpack

Supply Pack

Guard Dog Rover

Jump Pack 80 60 5

Orbital Cannons Module Effect Affected Stratagems Common Rare Very Rare Exploding Shrapnel Reduces damage fallout from the center of explosions caused by orbital stratagems. Orbital Walking Barrage

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Orbital Airburst Strike

Orbital Precison Strike

Orbital 380MM HE Barrage

Orbital 120MM HE Barrage 100 - - More Guns Barrage orbitals fire 1 additional salvo(s) per barrage. Orbital Gatling Barrage

Orbital Walking Barrage

Orbital 380MM HE Barrage

Orbital 120MM HE Barrage 80 60 - Zero-G Breech Loading Orbital stratagem cooldown time reduced by 10%. Orbital Gatling Barrage

Orbital Walking Barrage

Orbital EMS Stirke

Orbital Gas Strike

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Orbital Smoke Strike

Orbital Airburst Strike

Orbital Laser

Orbital Precision Strike

Orbital 380MM HE Barrage

Orbital 120MM HE Barrage 80 80 10

Hangar Module Effect Affected Stratagems Common Rare Very Rare Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit Eagle stratagem cooldown time reduced by 50%. Eagle 500KG Bomb

Eagle Airstrike

Eagle Strafing Run

Eagle Smoke Strike

Eagle Cluster Bomb

Eagle Napalm Airstrike

Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods 80 - - Pit Crew Hazard Pay Reduces Eagle Rearm time by 20%. - 80 40 - Expanded Weapons Bay Increases the number of Eagle stratagem uses per Rearm by 1. Eagle 500KG Bomb

Eagle Airstrike

Eagle Strafing Run

Eagle Smoke Strike

Eagle Cluster Bomb

Eagle Napalm Airstrike

Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods 80 80 10

Bridge Module Effect Affected Stratagems Common Rare Very Rare Targeting Software Upgrade Reduces deployment time for Orbital stratagems by 1 second(s) Orbital Gatling Barrage

Orbital Walking Barrage

Orbital EMS Stirke

Orbital Gas Strike

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Orbital Smoke Strike

Orbital Airburst Strike

Orbital Laser

Orbital Precision Strike

Orbital 380MM HE Barrage

Orbital 120MM HE Barrage 60 - - Nuclear Radar Increases enemy ping radius on minimap by 50 meters. - 80 40 - Power Steering Improves steering for Helldivers during Hellpod deployment. - 80 80 10

Engineering Bay Module Effect Affected Stratagems Common Rare Very Rare Synthetic Supplementation Reduces cooldown time for Sentry, Emplacement, and Resupply stratagem by 10%. Shield Generator Relay

EMS Mortar Sentry

Rocket Sentry

Gatling Sentry

Tesla Tower

Mortar Sentry

Anti-Personnel Minefield

Machin Gun Sentry

Autocannon Sentry

Incendiary Mines

HMG Emplacement 60 10 Advanced Construction Increases health of Sentry stratagems by 50%. EMS Mortar Sentry

Rocket Sentry

Gatling Sentry

Telsa Tower

Mortar Sentry

Machine Gun Sentry

Autocannon Sentry 80 60 5 Rapid Launch System Removes deployment time for Emplacement stratagems. Shield Generator Relay

Tesla Tower

Anti-Personnel Minefield

Incendiary Mines

HMG Emplacement 80 80 10

Robotics Workshop Module Effect Affected Stratagems Common Rare Very Rare Dynamic Tracking Reduces deployment time for all Sentry stratagems. EMS Mortar Sentry

Rocket Sentry

Gatling Sentry

Mortar Sentry

Machine Gun Sentry

Autocannon Sentry 60 20 - Shock Absorption Gel Increases ammo for all Sentry stratagems by 50%. EMS Mortar Sentry

Rocket Sentry

Gatling Sentry

Mortar Sentry

Machine Gun Sentry

Autocannon Sentry 80 40 5 High-Quality Lubricant Sentries rotate towards new targets more quickly. EMS Mortar Sentry

Rocket Sentry

Gatling Sentry

Mortar Sentry

Machine Gun Sentry

Autocannon Sentry 80 80 10

Best Ship Modules: What to buy first

The Hangar upgrades are excellent options if you're wondering what Ship Modules to buy with your samples.

Source: Shacknews

After you’ve played enough missions to acquire samples, you’ll be looking at the Ship Modules and seriously considering making a purchase. Before you go buying the first thing that jumps out at you, here are the best ones to buy:

Donation Access Licence

Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit

Pit Crew Hazard Pay

Expanded Weapons Bay

Why are these Ship Modules the best? For starters, the Donation Access Licence ensures the weapons you call down are fully loaded. This is especially useful once you have access to the Railgun, which only deploys with half of its ammo.

The last three are all related to the Hangar. These significantly improve the Eagle, allowing it to get back into the action quicker. Not only that, it increase the users per Stratagem by 1 – that means you now have access to two 500KB Bombs.

Outside of these, you should focus on Ship Modules that impact your preferred way to play. Do you love Sentries? Then focus on acquiring upgrades that improve them. If you’re all about the Orbital weapons, spend your samples on improving those.

There are more than a dozen Ship Modules to unlock in Helldivers 2. While you can read what they do in-game, the costs are hidden from you until you start buying them. To help make your transition into the harder difficulties easier, refer to the above tables and tips to ensure you can maximize your democracy-spreading potential. Check out our Helldivers 2 page for more raw information and recommendations.