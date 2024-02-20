New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How many players in co-op - Helldivers 2

Learn how many other players you can bring along with you for some co-op fun in Helldivers 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Arrowhead Game Studios
1

Helldivers 2 is best experienced with friends. There’s nothing quite like partying up and blasting down to a bug- or robot-infested planet to spread democracy. Before you go rounding up your friends, it’s worth knowing how many players can play Helldivers 2 co-operatively. Because there is a maximum party size, you’ll want to make sure everyone gets a seat at the table.

Helldivers 2 max co-op party size

Helldivers 2 has a maximum co-op party size of four players. This means you and three other friends can squad up and dive into a mission together. With a full squad, you should be able to begin playing tougher and tougher difficulty levels. Though, you’ll want to save the really hard ones for when you move through the levels and unlock all the Stratagems.

Two Helldivers share a moment in the middle of battle
Helldivers 2 is four-player co-op, though you can play missions with fewer than four people.
Source: Shacknews

While four players is the maximum size, you can have fewer than four people playing in a group. You can have three players, two, or even do missions completely solo. There’s nothing stopping you from attempting the Helldive difficulty solo either – it’ll just be tough as nails.

Though not impossible, it is unlikely that Arrowhead Game Studios will increase the party size. The first Helldivers was limited to four players and there’s a good chance it will remain that way for Helldivers 2, no matter how fun it might be to squad up with a dozen friends.

Now that you know how many players can jump into a co-op game of Helldivers 2, you can hopefully plan out your gaming sessions and convince some friends to join the fight for Super Earth. Spend some time looking over our Helldivers 2 page to find other helpful guides as well as the latest news and patch notes.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola